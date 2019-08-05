Not Fair to Blame the President for Shootings by ‘Sick, Sick People,’ Declares Acting White House Chief of Staff

Addressing the charges on Sunday morning from some on the Left that past rhetoric from President Donald Trump is somehow responsible for two heinous acts of violence and terror against innocent American citizens this weekend, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney spoke up in defense of the commander-in-chief.

“This is a serious problem, no question about it,” said Mulvaney on ABC’s “This Week” about the mass shootings.

“But these are sick, sick people and the president knows it,” he added. “But I don’t think it’s fair to lay this at the feet of the president.”

Related: ‘Texas Grieves’ — 20 People Are Dead in El Paso, Many More Are Injured

Shortly after Saturday morning’s shooting in El Paso, Texas — in which 20 people were killed and dozens more were wounded inside a Walmart at a mall — Trump ordered Attorney General William Barr “to find out what we could do to prevent this type of thing from happening, what we could do to send a message to the sick people who would do this type of thing,” Mulvaney added. – READ MORE