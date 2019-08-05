REPORT: Victoria’s Secret Hires First Transgender Model

A man presenting himself as a woman will reportedly be modeling for a brand that markets itself exclusively to women.

According to Fox News, lingerie empire Victoria’s Secret has hired its first transgender model — Valentina Sampaio of Brazil.

“Victoria’s Secret has reportedly hired its first-ever transgender model — less than a year after the lingerie company came under fire after an executive made remarks about transgender people walking in its annual fashion show,” reports the outlet.

Speculation as to Sampaio’s inclusion among the Victoria’s Secret roster began when the transgender model posted a photo of himself at a shoot with “VS Pink” on Instagram. Shortly thereafter, the Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro tweeted that she was “so happy” that Sampaio experienced his first photoshoot with Victoria’s Secret. – READ MORE