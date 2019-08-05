Report: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio used NYPD officers to help his daughter move

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, reportedly used New York Police Department officers to help his daughter move, according to the New York Daily News.

Multiple sources told the Daily News that about a year ago, members of de Blasio’s security detail, the Executive Protection Unit, went to his daughter Chiara’s Brooklyn apartment one night and loaded her belongings into unmarked Sprinter vans, moving them to Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence.

“They used detectives and department vehicles on city time to move his daughter,” one source said.

According to one source within the Executive Protection Unit, the move was overseen by de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray. City Hall reportedly did not deny her involvement in the move. – READ MORE