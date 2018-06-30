Politics TV
NOT a good look: Desperate Reporters embarrassingly shout questions at Trump about Maryland shooting (VIDEO)
Reporters decided it would be a great demonstration of journalism to shout questions about a deadly shooting to the president of the United States across the White House lawn.
"Can you please talk to us about the dead reporters in Annapolis?"
“Do you have any words of condolence for the families, Mr. President?”
"Why are you walking away?"
Pres. Trump does not comment when asked about the deadly Maryland newsroom shooting.https://t.co/5ZcmEVQW9z pic.twitter.com/heIzI7S4Ck
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2018
If you did not hear the news, at least five people are dead after a shooter opened fire at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com