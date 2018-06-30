Texas Democrat Runoff Election Results Invalidated for ‘Voter Fraud’

A Texas Judge Threw Out The Results Of A Recent Democrat Runoff Race For A Justice Of The Peace Seat In Kleberg County, Ruling Seven Votes Cast Were Invalid. He Ordered A New Election Must Be Held.

Breitbart Texas reported that Democrat challenger Ofelia “Ofie” Gutierrez contested the results of the May 22 primary runoff race against Democrat incumbent Esequiel “Cheque” De La Paz for Kleberg County Justice of the Peace in District 4. Gutierrez originally lost by seven votes. She requested a recount but lost again by six votes, 318 to 312. Then, on June 8, Gutierrez sued De La Paz, alleging voter fraud.

This week, visiting Judge Joel Johnson heard arguments from attorneys for Gutierrez and De La Paz in the 105th District Court. Frank Alvarez, representing Gutierrez, argued that five adults registered to vote used De La Paz’s home address and two others did not live in Kleberg County. He contended the seven questionable votes were cast by individuals related to De La Paz or connected to his immediate family members.

The Kingsville Record reported the attorney for De La Paz, Natasha Torres, maintained in court that Gutierrez was entitled to challenge the election results but Gutierrez’s subsequent actions in filing suit was because “she wasn’t happy” about her defeat.

“If you can’t handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen,” said Torres during the hearing. She remarked that even with the recount, Gutierrez lost by six votes. “She lost fair and square.” – READ MORE

