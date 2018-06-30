Politics
Reuters Writer Blames Trump for Capital Shooting: ‘Save Your Thoughts and Prayers for Your Empty Soul’
For Reuters Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox, the tragedy led him to recall President Donald Trump’s frequently combative rhetoric aimed at the news media, as Red State reported.
In a tweet he soon deleted and denounced, he wrote that the shooting is “what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people.”
Cox went on to write that the president has blood on his hands.
“Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul,” he wrote.
The editor was almost immediately inundated with backlash, which he described as “fair enough” in a subsequent tweet before further explaining his remarks.
“Vilifying any category of people – journalists, migrants, conservatives, liberals etc – can incite violence,” he wrote. “This one hits close to home. Genuinely saddened.” – READ MORE