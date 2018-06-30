Reuters Writer Blames Trump for Capital Shooting: ‘Save Your Thoughts and Prayers for Your Empty Soul’

For Reuters Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox, the tragedy led him to recall President Donald Trump’s frequently combative rhetoric aimed at the news media, as Red State reported.

In a tweet he soon deleted and denounced, he wrote that the shooting is “what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people.”

Cox went on to write that the president has blood on his hands.

“Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul,” he wrote.

The editor was almost immediately inundated with backlash, which he described as “fair enough” in a subsequent tweet before further explaining his remarks.

“Vilifying any category of people – journalists, migrants, conservatives, liberals etc – can incite violence,” he wrote. “This one hits close to home. Genuinely saddened.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1