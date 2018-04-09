Politics TV
Mark Levin: Robert Mueller Is A ‘Rogue Prosecutor’ — ‘He’s Investigating Nothing’ (VIDEO)
Mark Levin slammed special counsel Robert Mueller as a “rogue prosecutor” on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday.
Hannity asked, “You’re the constitutional expert. Would you allow, if the president was your client, would you allow him to speak to Robert Mueller?” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Mark Levin slammed special counsel Robert Mueller as a "rogue prosecutor" on Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday. WATCH: Hannity asked, "You're the constitutional expert. Would you allow, if the president wa
The Daily Caller