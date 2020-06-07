Rasmussen: Black Voter Approval for Trump Has Surged to Over 40 Percent

Despite the left’s recent efforts to paint Trump as a racist and blame him for police brutality and the riots, Rasmussen Reports says that approval for President Trump amongst likely black voters is now over 40 percent.

Trump received 8 percent of the African American vote in 2016. In August 2019, black voter approval for Trump stood at 26 percent. – READ MORE

