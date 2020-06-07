Rasmussen: Black Voter Approval for Trump Has Surged to Over 40 Percent

Despite the left’s recent efforts to paint Trump as a racist and blame him for police brutality and the riots, Rasmussen Reports says that approval for President Trump amongst likely black voters is now over 40 percent.
Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%.
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020
Trump received 8 percent of the African American vote in 2016. In August 2019, black voter approval for Trump stood at 26 percent. – READ MORE
