Melania Trump Breaks Silence, Attacks Anonymous New York Times Writer

First lady Melania Trump fired back at the anonymous source that stunned the White House with an unsigned op-ed on Wednesday in The New York Times — mincing no words in her takedown of both the nature of the op-ed and its unknown author.

“Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nation’s founding principles and a free press is important to our democracy. The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible,” she told CNN in a statement on Thursday. “To the writer of the op-ed — you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”

“Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news. People with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences,” she added.

She also said, “If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have the right to be able to defend themselves.”- READ MORE