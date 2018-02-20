North Koreans face deportation in Trudeau’s Canada, report says

In January, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that those fleeing “persecution, terror & war, Canada will welcome you regardless of faith,” but a recent report indicated that his country has been deporting North Korean asylum seekers.

Al Jazeera reported Sunday that since 2013, Canada has kicked out nearly 2,000 North Korean asylum seekers. These immigrants—who reportedly lied on their application forms—call the deportation notice a death warrant.

“That notice means death to me.” Taegun Kim, who arrived in Canada with his wife and two children 11 years ago, told the news outlet. “I came all the way here for a better life and my family is well adjusted to life in Canada. To think we’re going to be separated, it breaks my heart.”

The report said a lawyer has met with officials in the country to appeal to the Minister of Immigration to allow these immigrants stay on compassionate grounds. There has, so far, been no reply. – READ MORE

