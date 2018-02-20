USA Today Columnist: We’re Not Winning At Olympics Because We’re Obsessed With Keeping Score

A USA Today columnist has decided to lecture Americans about their propensity for keeping score, noting approvingly that Norway is “kicking our red, white and blue rear ends” because in Norway, kids involved in sports programs are not allowed to keep score.

Dan Wolken writes that the Norwegians at the Olympics are not boasting of their domination of the Winter games thus far, quoting Tore Ovrebo, the Norwegian Olympic Committee’s director of elite sports, saying, “We’re not a gorilla beating its chest. We know it can change very quickly. We have to work hard.” But Wolken continues:

They’re also not here to tell anyone (like the struggling U.S. team; cough, cough) how to go about their business or impose their Norwegian societal values, which they believe are directly tied into the success of their winter sports development. But from an American perspective, let’s be real about this: Norway is kicking our red, white and blue rear ends here in Pyeongchang. And we’re not the only ones.

Wolken notes, “Unlike the U.S., where we keep score of everything all the time, Norway puts kids in sports but doesn’t let them keep score until age 13. The idea is to make sports part of their social development so that the motivation to stay involved is to have fun with their friends, not winning.” – READ MORE

