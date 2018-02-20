Politics Security
Florida Lawmakers Want To Allow Armed School Staff Members
In the wake of last week’s shooting, members of Florida’s Senate Judiciary committee are again pushing a bill that would allow designated staff members to carry firearms on school grounds.
Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley proposed this bill prior to the horrific Valentine’s Day shooting, but no action had been taken on it, the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reports.
The proposed bill would allow principles the authority to designate specific staff members to carry firearms on school grounds. Nikolas Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas High School student in Parkland, Florida, confessed to the Wednesday shooting, which took the lives of 17 students and staff members. – READ MORE
