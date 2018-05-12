North Korea will receive US economic assistance if it gives up nuclear weapons, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday extended America’s potential economic assistance to North Korea, under the assumption that they get rid of their nuclear weapons.

“If Chairman Kim chooses the right path, there is a future brimming with peace and prosperity” for North Korea and its people, Pompeo said. “If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends.”

His remarks came during a joint news conference held with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. It was Pompeo’s first since becoming the head of the State Department.

Pompeo returned from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Thursday after securing the successful release of three Americans who had been detained in the country. During the trip, Pompeo met with dictator Kim Jong Un, whom he told the press on Friday that he had a “good” and “substantive” conversation with.

In terms of denuclearization, Pompeo said “it’s pretty clear what that means,” saying “it would be an activity that” made sure “we didn’t end up in the same place that we’d ended up before.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1