Baby Name ‘Melania’ Flying Up the Charts

“Melania” Was Among The Top Five Baby Names In Rising Popularity Last Year, The First Year Of Melania Trump’s Time As First Lady Of The United States.

The name “Melania” came in just behind “Ensley,” “Oaklynn,” “Dream,” and “Oaklyn” in rising popularity for 2017, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. The name Melania flew 720 spots up the chart from 2016 to 2017.

First lady Melania Trump was born Melanija Knavs on April 26, 1970 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia. She moved to New York in 1996 and ten years later because a United States citizen. She married Donald Trump in January 2005 and in March 2006 gave birth to son Barron Trump. Trump has served as chairwoman for several organizations that displayed her love of children. She is the second first lady of the United States to be born outside the U.S. and the first to become a naturalized citizen. – READ MORE

