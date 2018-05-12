DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison Offended By Questions About His Anti-Semitism

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee and good pals with vehement anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, has been justifiably accused of anti-Semitism for years. Now he’s acting offended by charges over his ties with Farrakhan, complaining that the accusations of anti-Semitism are a “smear.”

As The Washington Examiner reported, speaking at Harvard University at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum, Ellison first tried to minimize his meetings with Farrakhan. He stated:

Look, I gotta be honest with you and tell you this thing about Farrakhan being absolutely radioactive and then trying to connect anyone possible to him and then make them radioactive is – look, Farrakhan’s organization is tiny. They don’t have any influence. Nobody listens to them. They don’t have any answers for anyone. Nobody’s paying any attention to them. I’m telling you, they’re not. I mean, give me credit for leading my life. Farrakhan is irrelevant to any politics. Nobody cares.

What I’m telling you is the only way Farrakhan gets in the news is if somebody tries to say, “Oh this black person whose whole life is dedicated to human rights met him or saw him or was in a room with him.” It’s a smear, man. I’m sorry. It is a smear. And I got to tell you it is frustrating to be pulled out and be in and it’s like it’s your daily moment to denounce anti-Semitism. We denounce it. We absolutely denounce it. We think it is reprehensible, murderous, and genocidal. And it offends me that anyone would insist that I do it one more time. – READ MORE

