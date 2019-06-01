North Korea has executed officials involved with Hanoi summit between Kim Jong Un and Pres. Trump

Some North Korean officials who were involved with the summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump have been executed after the meeting failed to produce any meaningful gains for either side, according to Reuters.

The Hanoi summit in February ended abruptly after Pres. Trump walked away from negotiations, saying Kim was asking for too much in exchange for steps toward denuclearization.

Kim Hyok Chol, a special envoy to the United States, along with four other foreign ministry officials who helped set up the summit, were reportedly executed and blamed for meeting’s failure. The Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, reported that the officials were charged with spying for the United States.

Kim Yong Chol, a counterpart to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Shin Hye Yong, an interpreter for Kim Jong Un, were reportedly subjected to forced labor as punishment for their roles in the summit.


