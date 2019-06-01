Double standard? Dem senator calls for investigation into Trump’s EPA over something Obama’s EPA did

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) has called for an investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency to determine whether the agency broke federal law by granting small oil refineries waivers to bypass regulations mandating that corn ethanol be mixed into their gasoline supply.

However, the liberal lawmaker was silent when the Obama administration granted the exact same waivers.

(…)

As the Examiner noted, Duckworth claims the Trump administration has issued 35 EPA waivers in the last two years, whereas the Obama administration granted only seven.

However, Reuters reported last year that EPA records show the Obama administration granted 14 waivers in 2015 and 20 in 2016 — just one less than the Trump administration over a similar period of time. – READ MORE