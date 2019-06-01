Sanders Calls Overcrowded Border Facilities ‘Inhumane’ — Crenshaw Flattens Him With ‘Actual Solutions’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is telling Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) not to “virtue signal” and to instead start supporting “actual solutions,” as the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate called the overcrowding situation at the U.S.-Mexico border “inhumane.”

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General warned in a report released on Thursday about the situation at detention facilities, as they’re dangerously overcrowded at the El Paso sector of the southern border.

900 people were held at a border facility with a maximum capacity of 125, according to the DHS Inspector General.



This is inhumane. It must stop NOW.



We must end the dehumanization of immigrants and develop a humane policy for those at the border who seek asylum. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019

Maybe you could start by supporting POTUS request for $4.5 B in humanitarian aid, to include more facilities?



Maybe you could support @LindseyGrahamSC bill to reform asylum process?



Maybe you won’t support actual solutions because you prefer to virtue signal about the crisis? https://t.co/tZk3nEwnA5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 1, 2019

“Maybe you won’t support actual solutions because you prefer to virtue signal about the crisis?” Crenshaw concluded. – READ MORE