Sanders Calls Overcrowded Border Facilities ‘Inhumane’ — Crenshaw Flattens Him With ‘Actual Solutions’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is telling Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) not to “virtue signal” and to instead start supporting “actual solutions,” as the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate called the overcrowding situation at the U.S.-Mexico border “inhumane.”
The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General warned in a report released on Thursday about the situation at detention facilities, as they’re dangerously overcrowded at the El Paso sector of the southern border.
“Maybe you won’t support actual solutions because you prefer to virtue signal about the crisis?” Crenshaw concluded. – READ MORE