Arizona gov to wait until after McCain’s burial to name successor

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will wait until the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is buried before naming his successor.

“Out of respect for the life and legacy of Senator John McCain and his family, Governor Ducey will not be making any announcements about an appointment until after the Senator is laid to rest,” Ducey’s senior adviser Daniel Ruiz II said in a statement provided to The Hill. “Now is a time for remembering and honoring a consequential life well lived.”

McCain died Saturday at 81 after a fight with brain cancer. His death came after his family announced Friday that they would be discontinuing treatment for the longtime senator.

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is tasked with appointing a Republican to replace Sen. John McCain, who served in the Senate for 32 years and passed away Saturday.

Some speculate that McCain’s wife, Cindy, may be a possible replacement, although conservatives from the base are pressuring Ducey, who will go up for reelection himself in November, to appoint someone who is loyal to President Donald Trump to fill the vacant seat, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

The replacement, who will be selected by gubernatorial appointment under Arizona state law, must be a member of McCain’s party, and will fill the vacant seat for the next two years, until a special election in 2020 can determine who will complete the remainder of McCain’s term in the Senate. The seat will be up for reelection for a complete six-year term in 2022.

Other potential appointees include Kirk Adams, Ducey's chief of staff; Barbara Barrett, former gubernatorial candidate and wife of retired Intel Corp. Chief Executive Craig Barrett; Karrin Taylor Robson, who was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents by Ducey in 2017; and Eileen Klein, who was appointed as state treasurer by the governor in 2018, according to the Arizona Central.