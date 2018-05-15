North Carolina voters oust sheriff who backed Trump’s immigration policies

Voters in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina — the state’s largest county — ousted their sheriff last week in a primary race that became a referendum of sorts on the Trump administration’s deportation policies.

Sheriff Irwin Carmichael has backed the immigration program known as 287(g), in which local law enforcement agencies work with Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) to hand over undocumented immigrants that were arrested on unrelated crimes.

Carmichael defended his county’s participation in the program, even pushing back against critics who said “that we’re ripping families apart” on Fox News.

“I always tell everyone, you will never ever encounter this program unless you are arrested and charged with a crime,” he said.

Irwin, came in third place in the primary, with only 20 percent of the vote, which he blamed on “outside influences” and the immigration issue. – READ MORE

