Don Jr. Says Prez’s Real Approval Rating Probably 60 Percent

President Donald Trump’s approval, as measured by pollsters, is about 43 percent, but Donald Trump Jr. isn’t buying it.

The president’s son said Monday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that he believes the constant barrage of negativity from the media has made people reluctant to admit their support of the administration.

“When these polls are saying 51 percent, guess what? He’s probably over 60 percent in reality,” he said.

Trump said the polling reminds him of the 2016 campaign, when most surveys showed his father trailing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He said that was the case even in internal polling, except curiously, in surveys conducted online.

Trump said the campaign started asking respondents who their neighbors were voting for. The numbers for the Republican candidate shot up.

“They were willing to throw their neighbor under the bus because the neighbor is the person most likely to be them,” he said. “Once we started asking that question, the numbers came into alignment perfectly.” – READ MORE

