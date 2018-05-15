Avenatti Threatens Media After Damaging Allegations Made About His Past

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing porn star Stormy Daniels, threatened to sue a news organization and individual journalists on Monday after they reported on his alleged past shady business dealings and connections.

Avenatti threatened The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) and individual journalists at the news organization after they reported:

Avenatti’s past is littered with lawsuits, jilted business partners and bankruptcy filings. People who have worked with the lawyer described him to TheDCNF as ruthless, greedy and unbothered by ethical questions.

In an email, Avenatti accused the DCNF of being part of a conspiracy theory that involved President Donald Trump directing them to write false and defamatory statements about him.

Avenatti wrote: “If you and your colleagues do not stop with the hit pieces that are full of lies and defamatory statements, I will have no choice but to sue each of you and your publication for defamation. During the process, we will expose your publication for what it truly is. We will also recover significant damages against each of you that participated personally. So if I were you, I would tell Mr. Trump to find someone else to fabricate things about me. If you think I’m kidding, you really don’t know anything about me. This is the last warning.” – READ MORE

