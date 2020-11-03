Oregon Is On The Verge Of Decriminalizing Heroin, Cocaine, And LSD

In a move we are sure won’t have any negative repercussions on the state’s quality of life going forward, Oregon looks slated to the be the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize “hard drugs” like heroin, cocaine and LSD.

The move could come as part of a ballot measure that voters will decide on during election day.

The initiative, called Measure 110, could “drastically change” the state’s justice system, ABC News noted. Those who are caught with hard drugs would now have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new addition recovery centers, paid for with taxes from retail marijuana sales.

Under the new measure, possession of less than 1 gram of heroin or meth, 2 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of psilocybin, 40 doses of LSD, oxycodone or methadone and 1 gram of MDMA would all be decriminalized.

Countries like Portugal, the Netherlands and Switzerland have already implemented similar decriminalizations. In Portgual, the change saw “no surge” in new drug use. In fact, drug deaths fell while the number of people in the country treated for addiction rose 20% between 2001 and 2008. Then, the number stabilized.- READ MORE

