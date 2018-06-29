Disabled People Gain in Trump’s ‘Hire American’ Economy

Disabled People Are Getting More Jobs, Higher Pay And Greater Social Status In President Donald Trump’s “hire American” Economy, According To The Washington Post.

The good news comes as populist Republicans shut down another business-backed amnesty push in Congress, so adding more pressure on employers to find, hire and train the millions of Americans who have been sidelined by drugs, disability, and civic chaos.

The Post article does not give any credit to Trump or his “Buy American” policy as it reports:

Over the past year, the jobless rate for workers with disabilities has fallen at a faster rate than among the general population, dropping 2.7 percentage points, from 9.5 percent to 7 percent.

At the same time, the share of working-age people with disabilities in the United States who are employed — a historically low figure — hit 29.7 percent last month, up 1.7 percentage points from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Firms are more likely now to reach out in places they’ve never reached out before,” said Andrew Houtenville, research director of the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire. “They’re also customizing jobs for people who might have previously been left out of the labor market.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1