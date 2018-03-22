Nominated as ICE Chief in November, Thomas Homan Still in Hill Limbo

More than four months after acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan got the nod from President Donald Trump to become the permanent leader of the agency, he remains in limbo.

The Senate — which is nominally controlled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — has not confirmed him. His confirmation hearing has not even been scheduled.

To Homan’s supporters, the delay is hard to figure.

“Why the Senate is dragging its feet in confirming him full time is hard to understand,” said Joe Guzzardi, a spokesman for Progressives for Immigration Reform, which focuses on the environmental impact of mass immigration.

For his part, Homan downplayed the delay during a recent appearance on “The Laura Ingraham Show.” He said he has to gather and submit a voluminous amount of paperwork. Citing one example, he said he has been asked to submit transcripts from every speech he ever has given. – READ MORE

