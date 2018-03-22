REPORT: Former FBI Asst Director Suggests Obama, Brennan Committed Felonies, Not Flynn (VIDEO)

James Kallstrom: “They’ve ruined [@GenFlynn] – and because they threatened his son, you know, they bankrupted this guy that gave his life to this country.” #SundayFutures @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/WVjl3R7icR — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2018

At the start of this week, former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom suggested to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that former President Barack Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan committed felonies and not Gen. Michael Flynn.

Kallstrom said that “high-ranking people throughout the government … had a plot to not have Hillary Clinton indicted so that she could remain the flawed candidate that she was,” RCPreported.

Kallstrom cited text messages from anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok as evidence that the administration “had a backup plan to frame Donald Trump.”

“My sources tell me [Brennan] was leaking almost weekly or daily, and he was taking that bunch of phony crap supposedly from Russia, and peddling that through the Congress and the media, he was one of the active people,” said Kallstrom. “I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s involved, and quite frankly, I think it goes right to the top, quite frankly.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1