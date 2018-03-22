True Pundit

REPORT: Former FBI Asst Director Suggests Obama, Brennan Committed Felonies, Not Flynn (VIDEO)

At the start of this week, former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom suggested to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that former President Barack Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan committed felonies and not Gen. Michael Flynn.

Kallstrom said that “high-ranking people throughout the government … had a plot to not have Hillary Clinton indicted so that she could remain the flawed candidate that she was,” RCPreported.

Kallstrom cited text messages from anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok as evidence that the administration “had a backup plan to frame Donald Trump.”

“My sources tell me [Brennan] was leaking almost weekly or daily, and he was taking that bunch of phony crap supposedly from Russia, and peddling that through the Congress and the media, he was one of the active people,” said Kallstrom. “I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s involved, and quite frankly, I think it goes right to the top, quite frankly.” – READ MORE

