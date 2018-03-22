True Pundit

Ex-DHS Secretary: I Warned US About Russia, but Media Was Focused on ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape (VIDEO)

Posted on
Speaking to the Senate Intelligence Committee, former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson explained exactly why Russia’s meddling seemed to go unnoticed by Americans.

“I don’t understand, you learned about this in August. You did a number of specific things. You spoke about the dates that you did these things,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said. “And yet, the American people were never told. Why?”

“Well, senator, the American people were told,” Johnson responded.

"Not sufficiently in any way, shape, or form to know that there was a major active measure going on, perhaps by a foreign power," the senator shot back.

Ex-DHS Secretary: I Warned US About Russia, but Media Was Focused on 'Access Hollywood' Tape

"I was expecting follow-up from a lot of journalists..."
