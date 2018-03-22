Ex-DHS Secretary: I Warned US About Russia, but Media Was Focused on ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape (VIDEO)

Speaking to the Senate Intelligence Committee, former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson explained exactly why Russia’s meddling seemed to go unnoticed by Americans.

“I don’t understand, you learned about this in August. You did a number of specific things. You spoke about the dates that you did these things,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said. “And yet, the American people were never told. Why?”

“Well, senator, the American people were told,” Johnson responded.

“Not sufficiently in any way, shape, or form to know that there was a major active measure going on, perhaps by a foreign power,” the senator shot back. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1