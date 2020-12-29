‘Nobody Else Was Going to Do it’: Barstool Sports Raises over $6M to Keep Small Businesses Open

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Barstool Sports has raised over $6 million this holiday season for small businesses struggling amidst lockdowns and the pandemic.

The company announced on Christmas that its fundraising efforts, which started just over a week ago, surpassed $6 million from 57,404 different donors.

Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy introduced the Barstool Fund Dec. 17 on Twitter. He said he hopes the company can “bridge gap until COVID’s done” and business owners can go back to making a living.

“Is it the best plan? No,” Portnoy said on Twitter. “The best plan is the government getting off their and issuing relief, billions of dollars, to these small business owners who are losing their livelihoods and no way to save it through no fault of their own […] That’s the only solution really. But barring that, we’re going to do what we can.”

Portnoy said he got the idea after New York City shut down indoor dining once again.

To qualify to for the Barstool Fund, you’ll need to still be paying your employees, Portnoy says. – READ MORE

