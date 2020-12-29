Supreme Court in no hurry to hear Trump campaign case, sets response deadline two days after inauguration

The latest Trump campaign appeal to the Supreme Court won’t see any action from the justices until after the inauguration.

The justices this week set a reply deadline for Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the other respondents named in the case of Jan. 22. The campaign had asked for the Supreme Court to order those on the other side of the litigation to respond by Wednesday and have reply briefs from the Trump campaign submitted by Thursday. It also asked the court to rule by Jan. 6. But the court did not oblige.

This means that by the time Boockvar and the others the Trump campaign is seeking to take to the Supreme Court even respond to the petition, President-elect Joe Biden will already be sworn in.

At that point, the court could simply decline to hear the case, saying it is moot or impossible for them to resolve at that point. Congress will have already counted electoral votes and certified the next president — that meeting happens on Jan. 6. The Trump campaign, however, argued in its brief that even Inauguration Day would not make the court “moot” because such issues could happen in the future, and therefore the court should resolve them ahead of time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --