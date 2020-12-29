Illegal Street Vendors “Overtaking” NYC And The Entire City is Blaming Bill De Blasio

Another day, yet another way in which Comrade De Blasio is turning New York City into a third world country.

In addition to murders rising, restaurants closing, shops being boarded up and a litany of taxation and “redistribution of wealth” tactics that De Blasio has brought to the table during his tenure as Mayor, he is now also being blamed for a inconspicuous rise in illegal street vendors that the New York Post says is “overtaking” the city.

Pushing items like live crabs, knock-off Louis Vuitton caps and disposable face masks, illegal vendors are making an already miserable 2020 for shop owners even worse. The Post says it counted 27 street vendors on just one side of the street between Sanford and 41st Avenue on Main Street in Flushing. And it doesn’t stop there: vendors are scattered everywhere from Manhattan to the Bronx to Brooklyn.

The number of illegal street vendor complaints for 2020 have almost eclipsed 2019’s number, despite New York City being in lockdown for 78 days.

DianSong Yu of the Flushing Business Improvement District told the paper that 90% of vendors aren’t licensed. Of the 20,000 vendors across the city, only a “few thousand” are licensed, Yu said. “It’s a very tough time for everybody, we get it. But we need to be fair to the local merchant who are paying very high rent and taxes. And they’re hurting.”

One vendor who did have a license, and was a military veteran, told the Post: “They’re robbing the city of taxes. They’re taking money from the veterans. They’re taking jobs.” – READ MORE

