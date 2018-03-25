‘No way to spin’ a ‘huge defeat’ for Trump, says Jesse Watters in scathing commentary (VIDEO)

.@JesseBWatters on lack of border wall funding: “This was a huge defeat for [@POTUS] on a signature issue. It’s really, really bad…I know he wanted more money for the military, and that’s incredibly important, but he sacrificed everything else to get it.” #TheFive pic.twitter.com/sL9bVfY2gj — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2018

Fox News host Jesse Watters panned the budget signed by President Trump Friday and said that he didn’t believe the president’s promise to never sign such a bill again.

“Well I know one thing,” Watters said, “Mexico’s not going to pay for the wall, and neither are we. Because it says there’s gonna be only 1.6 billion for the wall and you can’t even use the new concrete wall prototypes that he just surveyed.”

“And it’s only supposed to be for 93 miles, the border is 3,000 miles,” he added. “And the only fencing that is gonna be done is backup fencing and repairs.” – READ MORE

