WATCH: NRA Spokesman Slams David Hogg for Saying He Has to Use His ‘White Privilege’ to Help Minorities

NRA spokesman Colion Noir is firing back after student activist David Hogg suggested he has to use his “white privilege” to speak up for minorities.

“Who the hell gave @davidhogg111 the authority to put on his white man’s burden costume to save me from myself by marching to restrict my right to own a gun that at one point I wasn’t considered human enough to own? This is the shit we’re cosigning?” –@MrColionNoir #NRA pic.twitter.com/mtWKtWYghB — NRATV (@NRATV) March 23, 2018

Earlier this week, Hogg, a survivor of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, claimed the mainstream media wouldn’t be giving him and his peers so much attention if they came from a minority area or were of a lower socioeconomic status.

The 17-year-old high schooler said it’s incumbent upon him and his friends “to use our white privilege now to make sure that all of the voices — all of the people that have died as a result of this and haven’t been covered the same can now be heard.” – READ MORE

