Dana Loesch Crushes Bill Maher After He Calls Her A Showbiz ‘Wannabe’ (VIDEO)

Dana Loesch crushed Bill Maher Friday night after he called her a “show business wannabe,” blaming her hatred of Hollywood on having a sitcom rejected.

Sorry @Mediaite and @billmaher , but I never pitched anything to some Weinstein-wannabe skeeze I don’t know. Very forward-thinking and not at all misogynistic of you to not even ask the woman for comment before running with an idiotic story that never happened. Chauvinists. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 24, 2018

Also, I’ve had an agent handle my business for years. Why would I cold call some strange rando? Bizarre skeezeball trying to hitch his name to mine for press needs to take a hike. I’ve never had an interest in tv beyond what I do now. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 24, 2018

The comments came in response to a segment on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” when Maher called for a type of “affirmative action for Republicans in show business” so they will stop taking their “rejection out on the whole country.” He claimed Loesch once unsuccessfully pitched a sitcom to a Hollywood producer. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1