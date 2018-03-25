True Pundit

Dana Loesch Crushes Bill Maher After He Calls Her A Showbiz ‘Wannabe’ (VIDEO)

Dana Loesch crushed Bill Maher Friday night after he called her a “show business wannabe,” blaming her hatred of Hollywood on having a sitcom rejected.

The comments came in response to a segment on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” when Maher called for a type of “affirmative action for Republicans in show business” so they will stop taking their “rejection out on the whole country.” He claimed Loesch once unsuccessfully pitched a sitcom to a Hollywood producer. – READ MORE

