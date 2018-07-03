True Pundit

Security World

No Reward for Terrorism: Australia Ends Aid to Palestinian Authority

Posted on by
Share:

The Palestinian Authority Will No Longer Received Direct Financial Aid From Australia Because Donations Could Increase The Self-governing Body’s Ability To Financially Reward Terrorist Violence.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Monday that funding to a World Bank’s trust fund was cut after she wrote to the Palestinian Authority in late May seeking assurance that Australian funding was not being handed directly to the families of deceased terrorists.

She said in a statement she’s concerned that providing further funds allows the authority to use its own budget to spend on anti-Israel terrorist activities that “Australia would never support.”

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, the Palestinian Authority has in the past been accused of dispersing stipends or “martyr payments” of up to $US3500 ($4600) a month to the families of those killed while attacking Israel. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

No Reward for Terrorism: Australia Ends Aid to Palestinian Authority | Breitbart
No Reward for Terrorism: Australia Ends Aid to Palestinian Authority | Breitbart

The Palestinian Authority will no longer received direct financial aid from Australia because donations could increase terrorist violence.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: