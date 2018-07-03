No Reward for Terrorism: Australia Ends Aid to Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority Will No Longer Received Direct Financial Aid From Australia Because Donations Could Increase The Self-governing Body’s Ability To Financially Reward Terrorist Violence.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Monday that funding to a World Bank’s trust fund was cut after she wrote to the Palestinian Authority in late May seeking assurance that Australian funding was not being handed directly to the families of deceased terrorists.

She said in a statement she’s concerned that providing further funds allows the authority to use its own budget to spend on anti-Israel terrorist activities that “Australia would never support.”

Australia has terminated our annual $10m funding to Palestinian Authority, redirecting funds to @UN Humanitarian Fund to fund basic needs of Palestinian women and familieshttps://t.co/aMOyfh1p3k — Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) July 2, 2018

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, the Palestinian Authority has in the past been accused of dispersing stipends or “martyr payments” of up to $US3500 ($4600) a month to the families of those killed while attacking Israel. – READ MORE

