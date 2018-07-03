LUDICROUSLY FUNNY: Read Socialist’s List Of Demands For America

Now that an open socialist has been chosen by the Democratic Party as their newest rising star, socialists are getting off their sofas and couches (where they have been lying for decades whining for their handouts), opening their windows, and shouting to the sky all of their hopes and dreams and most of all, their lists of demands.

I want:

• nationalized health care free for all (to include abortion!) at the point of use with no fees for anyone

• free public university / trade school / vocational school with no fees for anyone

• a federal jobs guarantee that explicitly is not military or law enforcement — libertarianism in 4 words: pothead who is racist (@inthesedeserts) July 1, 2018

• a massive cut to defense spending closing all our bases abroad in the next 5 years

• full decriminalization of all drugs with cannabis being legalized nationwide

• nationwide ban on cash bail and for-profit prisons

• automatic voter registration and a nat’l voting holiday — libertarianism in 4 words: pothead who is racist (@inthesedeserts) July 1, 2018

• a guaranteed right to housing with a total and complete ban on subsidizing private landlords. Build more public housing and maintain it everywhere

• DC and PR statehood

• Pack the SCOTUS

• Abolish ICE, CBP, and DHS

• Immigration amnesty and a path to citizenship for all — libertarianism in 4 words: pothead who is racist (@inthesedeserts) July 1, 2018

• 100 percent renewable energy by 2030

• fight climate change with the same level of national commitment as the war effort in World War II

• community led policing nationwide

• an Iraq Truth and Reconciliation Commission

• expunge records for everyone with drug convictions — libertarianism in 4 words: pothead who is racist (@inthesedeserts) July 1, 2018

• a Marshall Plan level effort to rebuild our infrastructure nationwide

• rebuild public education and end for-profit charter schools and testing

• public campaign financing, ban dark money / corporate donations, limit individual donation amounts — libertarianism in 4 words: pothead who is racist (@inthesedeserts) July 1, 2018

• Free public broadband

• Free public transportation

• Free public childcare

• Actually enforce laws making same-sex marriage and adoption legal nationwide (Why is it still legal to fire people for being gay?)

• Devote the full brunt of state power to fighting discrimination — libertarianism in 4 words: pothead who is racist (@inthesedeserts) July 1, 2018

