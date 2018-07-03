True Pundit

Politics

LUDICROUSLY FUNNY: Read Socialist’s List Of Demands For America

Posted on by
Share:

Now that an open socialist has been chosen by the Democratic Party as their newest rising star, socialists are getting off their sofas and couches (where they have been lying for decades whining for their handouts), opening their windows, and shouting to the sky all of their hopes and dreams and most of all, their lists of demands.

READ  MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

LUDICROUSLY FUNNY: Read Socialist's List Of Demands For America
LUDICROUSLY FUNNY: Read Socialist's List Of Demands For America

Now that an open socialist has been chosen by the Democratic Party as their newest rising star, socialists are getting off their sofas and couches (where they have been lying for decad

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: