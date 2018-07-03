Barrett’s Nomination For SCOTUS Gains Steam: Democrats Declare War On Her

The push is on for President Trump to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court seat vacancy left by the imminent retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, and war has been declared by the party of abortion already.

According to The Hill: Three conservative groups — American Family Association, American Principles Project and Judicial Action Group — this morning will urge the president to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 46 (she’s on Trump’s list of candidates). … The groups, in a letter, describe the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge as “tested” and “confirmable,” and say she has a “compelling story that preempts the liberal playbook.”

Amy Coney Barrett is a judge on the Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit & on @realDonaldTrump’s pre-approved list for SCOTUS. She passed his “litmus test” on overturning Roe v. Wade & striking down the ACA. Here’s where she stands on Americans' big issues: — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 2, 2018

Barrett attacked the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of people secure health insurance coverage. https://t.co/JXJAbCmvN4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 2, 2018

The momentum building for Barrett’s nomination triggered Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to issue a thread on Twitter attacking Barrett even before her prospective nomination. In the thread, Schumer’s arguments represent a perfect perspective on why conservatives should be delighted if Barrett gets on the court – READ MORE

