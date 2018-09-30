‘No Reason’ to Think FBI Will ‘Uncover Anything’ New on Kavanaugh

It’s doubtful FBI investigators will unearth anything Senate Judiciary Committee investigators haven’t already found on Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual molestation allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (pictured above), lawyer Gregg Nunziata said Friday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“There’s no reason to think that the FBI is going to uncover anything that the committee investigators haven’t uncovered when they’ve already talked to all the people,” Nunziata, a former chief nominations counsel for the judiciary panel, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“[FBI investigators] take statements from people who knew the nominee and try to see if there’s an allegation that should be investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee. And the Senate Judiciary Committee has already heard these allegations, has already investigated them, have sworn statements that expose all these people to five years in prison if they’re lying,” Nunziata noted.

Ford became the first woman who came forward to publicly claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, 36 years ago during a high school gathering in Maryland. Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, had also come forward in the days following Ford’s September 16 accusation.

But Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who received Ford’s allegations in July, did nothing publicly with those charges until last week — just days before the committee was scheduled to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee’s confirmation.- READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE