Michael Moore slams ex-wife’s lawsuit as a ‘smear campaign’

Documentarian Michael Moore says his ex-wife’s lawsuit against him is a malicious end-run around a sealing order in their ongoing Michigan arbitration case filed to “smear” Moore in the press, according to new court documents.

Kathleen Glynn, who is also a filmmaker and has worked on many projects with Moore, divorced him in 2014 after a 23-year marriage.

Earlier this month Glynn filed a lawsuit against Moore in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming that he was stiffing her on profits from their joint movie projects.

Moore’s lawyer, Kenneth Warner, wrote in court papers filed Friday that Glynn sued in order to publicize information that would have remained sealed and confidential if their case had stayed in the Michigan court.

