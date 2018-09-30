Democrats Seek to Import 5X the Number of Foreign Refugees to the U.S.

House Democrats’ Latest Plan Ahead Of The 2018 Midterm Elections Is To Increase The Number Of Foreign Refugees Currently Resettled Across The United States By Five Times.

A total of 61 Democrats have signed onto a House Resolution demanding President Trump import five times the number of foreign refugees that have arrived this Fiscal Year. The resolution demands Trump set the refugee resettlement at 110,000 refugees a year.

Trump is expected to resettle a little more than 22,000 refugees this year, a massive reduction to the record levels that were entering during the Obama administration. Additionally, Trump has cut the number of Muslim refugees entering the U.S. by 92 percent.

In 2018, only about 15 percent of the refugees coming to the country are Muslim, while Trump has boosted the number of Christian refugees from less than 50 percent under Obama to now up to 71 percent of the total share of all refugees. – READ MORE

Americans Spent Almost $100 Billion To Support 606,000 Poor Refugees In The 10 Years Up To 2014, According To A State Department Report.

The $96.6 billion cost rises to $126 billion when officials count the extra cost of paying for the refugees’ spouses and children, including U.S.-born children.

The $126 billion bill is just for programs managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. It excludes additional taxpayers’ spending via state programs, as well as federal spending on Social Security, education, and housing programs, plus tax credits, says the State Department’s annual report to Congress on the refugee program.

The one-agency, $126-billion firehose of cash, however, was a huge taxpayer subsidy to the refugee groups which delivered the refugee to cities and towns. It is also a huge subsidy to the low-wage employers who hired the refugees in place of higher-wage Americans, and to the grocery stores and apartments who sold food and rented apartments to the new arrivals.

The huge cost adds up to $670 per working American, not counting the hard-to-assess costs of crowded schoolrooms, flooded labor markets, civic diversity, and shifts in political power away from Americans. – READ MORE