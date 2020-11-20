No Longer Primetime: NFL’s Sunday, Monday Night Ratings Crater to New Lows

The word “struggling,” doesn’t seem to be strong enough to describe what has happened to the ratings for NBC’s Sunday Night Football and ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Sunday Night Football’s Patriots-Ravens game last weekend was down a whopping 31 percent over last year’s Week 10 game become the season’s least-watched Sunday game, according to Sports Media Watch.

“Ratings have dropped for all 11 NFL games on NBC this season, with viewership down for all-but-one,” SMW reported.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Monday Night Football averaged 11.45 million viewers and was the series’ second-best Week 10 audience since 2015, it was still down 28 percent over last season. – READ MORE

