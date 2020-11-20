Trump Legal Team Holds Presser: ‘Trump Won In A Landslide. We Are Going To Prove It’

Members of President Donald Trump’s legal team claimed to the American public at a press conference held Thursday that Trump won the election “in a landslide,” if it had not been for alleged fraudulent votes and other shady dealings. They also promised they would “prove it.”

Former New York City Mayor and lawyer to the president, Rudy Giuliani, said that in states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, the legal team has found “more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election, in terms of provable, illegal ballots.”

Mr. Giuliani cited general “lawsuits” and “affidavits” to support his claim, adding that he hopes to make more affidavits public.

He also claimed there was voter fraud in “big cities” controlled by Democrats. “The number of voter fraud cases in Philadelphia could fill a library,” Giuliani said.

The recount in Georgia, he said, will tell the American people “nothing” since signatures are not being inspected. And in PA, Giuliani alleged, 682,770 ballots “were put in, cast, and weren’t inspected,” which he said should be void. There were “two different standards” in parts of the state of PA when it came to counting ballots, referencing so-called “cured” ballots, the lawyer added.

Rudy Giuliani says they have “more than double” the number of votes needed to overturn the election in terms of “provable, illegal ballots.” pic.twitter.com/BKOno1PZfm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2020

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell says “President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it.” pic.twitter.com/AYTe1usmsk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2020

Former Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell voiced her own outrage over allegedly illegal actions that the Trump team says swayed the election.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --