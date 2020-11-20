Kurt Russell: Actors Should Not Get Political, It Hurts The Craft

Actor Kurt Russell may find himself in the crosshairs of another Twitter cancel campaign for daring to say that Hollywood actors should stay away from politics, arguing that it hurts their craft and alienates audiences.

Speaking with The New York Times, Russell likened himself to a “Court Jester” and wanted to keep that image instead of becoming just another talking head.

“I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters,” said Russell. “That’s what we do. As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character.”

Though Russell certainly believed actors should have their own views and be informed about issues, he felt that they “lose their status as a court jester” the moment they become political.

“There’s no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is,” he said. “But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

“A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home. I think that’s been a big, important part of all cultures throughout history, and I’d like to see it stay in ours,” he continued. – READ MORE

