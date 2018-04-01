‘No Justice Served’: Pulse Nightclub Survivor Furious Over Acquittal of Gunman’s Wife (VIDEO)

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in 2016 was found not guilty Friday of obstruction and aiding and abetting by attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Noor Salman had served two years in prison and faced up to a life sentence if convicted.

She was acquitted of the charges despite reportedly admitting after the rampage that she knew about her husband “acquiring weapons, watching Islamic State videos and discussing possible locations in apparent preparation” for the attack.

Tiara Parker, one of the survivors of the shooting, said the acquittal was “devastating” and “no justice was served.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1