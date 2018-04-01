Hillary Claims No One Has Told a Man to Shut Up After an Election Loss (She’s Wrong)

While being paid less to speak than “Jersey Shore” star Snooki at Rutgers University, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lamented how she was being told to “shut up” by people because she lost the 2016 election.

“They never said that to any man who was not elected,” Clinton said, pointing to how former 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney is now running for Senate in Utah.

Admittedly, twitter didn't exist in 2004, but blogs did and this took about 30 seconds to find pic.twitter.com/JdcHbpn6kg — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) March 30, 2018

Simply put, Clinton is incorrect for two reasons. One, people have, in fact, told men who lost a presidential election to stay out of politics or at least step away for a while.

The second reason, and perhaps the biggest reason, is how Clinton has handled her loss differently than other candidates in the past. We are going to hit two years since the 2016 election, and she is still talking about it as if it happened yesterday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1