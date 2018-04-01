Anti-Trump artists convert NYC Trump hotel room into exhibit complete with live rats

The group of artists responsible for erecting naked statues of President Trump in various cities across the country transformed a Trump International Hotel & Tower hotel room complete with live rats and a Trump impersonator wearing golden handcuffs for its newest prank.

Indecline, a group that describes itself as an “activist art collective,” transformed the hotel room into a completely unrecognizable space.

A member of the artistic group told Page Six they checked into a suite at the New York City hotel on Thursday and sneaked in baggage filled with props and materials needed for the room’s makeover.

A member of Indecline said the “bellhops were happy to help” bring the luggage to the one-bedroom hotel room. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1