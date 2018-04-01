Entertainment Politics
Anti-Trump artists convert NYC Trump hotel room into exhibit complete with live rats
The group of artists responsible for erecting naked statues of President Trump in various cities across the country transformed a Trump International Hotel & Tower hotel room complete with live rats and a Trump impersonator wearing golden handcuffs for its newest prank.
Indecline, a group that describes itself as an “activist art collective,” transformed the hotel room into a completely unrecognizable space.
A member of the artistic group told Page Six they checked into a suite at the New York City hotel on Thursday and sneaked in baggage filled with props and materials needed for the room’s makeover.
A member of Indecline said the “bellhops were happy to help” bring the luggage to the one-bedroom hotel room. – READ MORE
