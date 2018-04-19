‘No Disrespect, But…’ — Meghan McCain Grills James Comey For Attacks On Republicans (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain took on former FBI director James Comey on The View Wednesday over his political statements.

“I want to believe you’re not a political person,” McCain said to Comey. “You’re the head of the FBI, but you write in your book how you went to President Obama, and you were on the verge of tears, saying you were going to miss him. You also said were dreading the next four years with Trump.”

“You said very incendiary things about my party this morning,” she continued. “I’m a Republican who has many issues with Trump, that is not reflective of my party as a whole. The big issue I have is — I don’t want to know your politics, and a lot of the things you’re saying and doing are highly political, and I just don’t understand what you gain, trying to sort of clear the deck here by bringing things like this up.” – READ MORE

