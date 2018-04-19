Hannity Goes Off Calling His ‘Holier-Than-Thou’ Critics Hypocrites: I’m ‘Honest About Who I Am!’ (VIDEO)

Sean Hannity tonight went on a massive rant against his critics after getting slammed over the past day because it turned out he was listed as Trump lawyer Michael Cohen‘s third client.

Hannity declared––and brought up Rush Limbaugh‘s words agreeing––that the media is obsessed with trying to “tear this President down” and they’re going after big supporters like himself because he “challenge[s] their rigid radical left-wing ideology” and “expose[s] the deep state.”

Watch Part 2:

The Fox News host went on to say he’s at least “honest” about who he is and declare, “The media is guilty of every single solitary thing they’ve been accusing me of.” – READ MORE

