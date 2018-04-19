Business Politics
Bump stock maker to shut down website, stop taking orders
The inventor and manufacturer of the bump stock announced it will shut down its website and stop taking orders for the accessory.
“On Sunday, May 20, 2018 at midnight CDT, Slide Fire will cease taking orders for its products and shut down its website,” Slide Fire Solutions said in a statement on its website, USA Today reported.
“Orders placed prior to May 20th, 2018 will all be processed and shipped. We thank you for your support.”
Bump stocks, a device which allows semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly, were used by the gunman last year who opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas. – READ MORE
TheHill