No big deal, just the press sec for a Dem congressional candidate calling for a foreign invasion to overthrow Trump
Meet Melissa Garriga, press secretary for Mississippi Dem State Rep. Jeramey Anderson, who is running for Congress in the MS-04:
Luckily the MS-04 is in Cook Political Report’s solid Republican category so we don’t have to worry about her ever getting to D.C. – READ MORE
