European leaders ‘scared to death’ Trump will pull US troops home, ex-defense chief says

European leaders are reportedly nervous that President Donald Trump will make good on his campaign promise to withdraw American troops from the continent if host countries fail to pay their fair share for defense.

Trump has long complained that the U.S. bears too large a financial burden, but has yet to act. While the issue is not expected to come up at the Brussels meeting of NATO next week, uncertainty abounds.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told McClatchy that European leaders are “scared to death” and are “increasingly worried [Trump] is going to do things not based on what’s in the best interest … but based solely on his vision of ‘America First.’”