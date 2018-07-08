True Pundit

Politics

European leaders ‘scared to death’ Trump will pull US troops home, ex-defense chief says

Posted on by
Share:

European leaders are reportedly nervous that President Donald Trump will make good on his campaign promise to withdraw American troops from the continent if host countries fail to pay their fair share for defense.

Trump has long complained that the U.S. bears too large a financial burden, but has yet to act. While the issue is not expected to come up at the Brussels meeting of NATO next week, uncertainty abounds.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told McClatchy that European leaders are “scared to death” and are “increasingly worried [Trump] is going to do things not based on what’s in the best interest … but based solely on his vision of ‘America First.’”

Last month, a G-7 meeting in Canada turned sour when Trump disparaged allies and refused to sign a joint statement. Trump’s upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, has exacerbated concerns as well. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

European leaders 'scared to death' Trump will pull US troops home, ex-defense chief says
European leaders 'scared to death' Trump will pull US troops home, ex-defense chief says

European leaders are reportedly nervous that President Donald Trump will make good on his campaign promise to withdraw American troops from the continent if host countries fail to pay their fair share for defense.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: